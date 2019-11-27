No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 21 Oklahoma State renew Bedlam rivalry

Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12, No. 7 CFP) at Oklahoma State (8-3, 5-3, No. 21), Saturday at 8 p.m. EST (FOX).

Line: Oklahoma by 13 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 88-18-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma needs to beat its in-state rival to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Oklahoma State looks to extend its four-game win streak. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard can leave impressions on Heisman voters in a primetime showdown. Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb is a Biletnikoff Award finalist who also could benefit from the stage.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts vs. Oklahoma State’s run defense. Hurts has rushed for 1,156 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He keeps the chains moving, then uses the extra opportunities he creates to find big play receivers Lamb and Charleston Rambo. Oklahoma State ranks second in the Big 12 in rushing defense during league play, giving up 130.4 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: RB Kennedy Brooks. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has called Hurts a one-man show, but Brooks is averaging 125 yards rushing the past three games. He ran for 149 yards on 25 carries last week in a win over TCU. With fellow running back Trey Sermon out for the season with an injury and Oklahoma’s offensive line improving, Brooks could carry a significant load.

Oklahoma State: WR Dillon Stoner. The junior has stepped up since Tylan Wallace’s season-ending injury. In his past three games combined, he has 16 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma has won 20 consecutive November games dating to 2014. … Hurts needs 134 yards rushing to surpass Jack Mildren for most rushing yards by an Oklahoma quarterback in a season. Mildren ran for 1,289 yards in 1971. … Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel leads Power Five players in passes defensed. He has five interceptions this season. … Hubbard’s 1,832 yards rushing is the fourth-best season total in Oklahoma State history. … Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb has 999 yards receiving this season. … Oklahoma State QB Dru Brown, a transfer from Hawaii, is set to make his second start in place of the injured Spencer Sanders.