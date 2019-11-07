Mason: Deuce Wallace will start for Vandy at No. 10 Florida

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason says quarterback Deuce Wallace will start Saturday at quarterback when the Commodores visit No. 10 Florida.

Mason said Thursday on WGFX-FM 104.5 The Zone that Wallace will get his first career start, while redshirt freshman Allan Walters will back up Wallace. Mason says Riley Neal remains in the concussion protocol after being knocked out of last week’s loss in South Carolina but will travel with the Commodores to the Swamp.

Wallace has played six games this season, coming off the bench each time. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound redshirt junior is 33 of 76 for 237 yards and three interceptions. He has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season for Vanderbilt (2-6, 1-4 Southeastern Conference), though he had a TD pass in 2017.

Walters has yet to take a snap in a college game.