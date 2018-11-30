Iowa TE Noah Fant to declare for NFL Draft, skip bowl game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa junior tight end Noah Fant is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft.

Fant announced on his Instagram page on Friday that he intends to skip his final season of eligibility to turn pro. Fant, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, will not play in Iowa’s upcoming bowl game.

“We are disappointed Noah will not be finishing the season with his teammates,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He is a tremendous athlete and we wish him the best as he pursues his goal of playing in the NFL.”

Fant caught 39 passes for 519 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns this season. Fant earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and could be selected in the first round next spring.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Fant caught 78 passes in three seasons with the Hawkeyes, including 19 for touchdowns — a school record for a tight end.

“Thank you, coach Ferentz and (strength and conditioning) coach (Chris) Doyle for the opportunity and honor to represent the black and gold (and) for helping me grow physically and mentally more than I thought possible,” Fant said.

Iowa (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.