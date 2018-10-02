ECU, NC State to play Dec. 1 after game lost to hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No. 23 North Carolina State and East Carolina have agreed to play on Dec. 1 after both teams had a game against other opponents canceled due to Hurricane Florence.

The teams announced the replacement game in Raleigh on Tuesday, though it will take place only if neither reaches its conference championship game. Both the Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference are holding their title games that day.

N.C. State’s home game against West Virginia and East Carolina’s game at Virginia Tech were scheduled for Sept. 15. But the approach of the one-time Category 4 hurricane led to numerous cancellations in the Carolinas that weekend.

East Carolina and N.C. State also say they’re extending their home-and-home series with games in 2025 and 2028. The teams already were scheduled to play in 2019 and 2022.