AP Top 25 Podcast: Stanford’s Shaw on ending faked injuries

Stanford football coach David Shaw, the head of the NCAA’s rules committee, says having defensive players fake injuries to slow down offenses is cheating, plain and simple.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Shaw joins the AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss myriad topics, from preparing a team during a pandemic to transfer rules.

Shaw explains the rules committee’s push to clean up what he views as an integrity issue in college football. Some coaches are teaching players to feign injuries as a way to allow a defense to regroup. Shaw says in-game penalties would be difficult to implement, but maybe conference-level discipline could be used if the practice doesn’t stop.

Plus, how Stanford can use the worst season of Shaw’s nine-year tenure as a springboard to Pac-12 North contention — whenever the next season is played.