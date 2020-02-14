Youngstown St. looks to sweep Oakland

Youngstown State (15-11, 8-5) vs. Oakland (9-17, 4-9)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland seeks revenge on Youngstown State after dropping the first matchup in Youngstown. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Penguins shot 35.5 percent from the field and went 8 for 10 from the free throw line on the way to a 61-60 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Oakland’s Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds while Rashad Williams has put up 14.3 points. For the Penguins, Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.7 points and 4.2 assists while Naz Bohannon has put up 10.7 points and 8.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 29.9 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Penguins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Oakland has 29 assists on 78 field goals (37.2 percent) across its past three outings while Youngstown State has assists on 48 of 89 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is rated first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.7 offensive boards per game.