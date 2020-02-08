Yale looks to extend streak vs Dartmouth

Dartmouth (7-13, 0-5) vs. Yale (16-5, 4-1)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Dartmouth. In its last eight wins against the Big Green, Yale has won by an average of 12 points. Dartmouth’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2015, a 59-58 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Big Green points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bulldogs have scored 79.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 72.6 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE ATKINSON: In 21 appearances this season, Yale’s Paul Atkinson has shot 64 percent.

COLD SPELL: Dartmouth has lost its last six road games, scoring 58.2 points, while allowing 67 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Big Green. Yale has 64 assists on 93 field goals (68.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Dartmouth has assists on 26 of 64 field goals (40.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 77 points per game. The Bulldogs have averaged 83.6 points per game over their last five games.