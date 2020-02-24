Xavier looks to sweep DePaul

DePaul (14-13, 2-12) vs. Xavier (17-10, 6-8)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier goes for the season sweep over DePaul after winning the previous matchup in Chicago. The teams last played each other on Feb. 4, when DePaul made just five free throws on 10 attempts while the Musketeers hit 17 of 24 en route to an eight-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Juniors Paul Reed and Charlie Moore have led the Blue Demons. Reed has averaged 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Moore has put up 15.9 points and 6.6 assists per game. The Musketeers have been led by Tyrique Jones and Naji Marshall, who are scoring 13.9 and 15.5 per game, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marshall has had his hand in 48 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Musketeers are 14-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 3-10 when opponents shoot better than that. The Blue Demons are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 9-13 whenever opponents exceed 60 points.

COLD SPELL: DePaul has lost its last six road games, scoring 67.8 points, while allowing 77 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: DePaul has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Big East teams.