Wyoming looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

Wyoming (5-17, 0-10) vs. San Jose State (7-15, 3-7)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. Wyoming has won by an average of 10 points in its last eight wins over the Spartans. San Jose State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2016, a 62-55 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: San Jose State’s Seneca Knight has averaged 14.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while Brae Ivey has put up 9.5 points. For the Cowboys, Hunter Maldonado has averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jake Hendricks has put up 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Spartans have scored 71.5 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 66.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Maldonado has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-10 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 7-5 when it scores at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Wyoming has lost its last four road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 69.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is rated second in the MWC with an average of 72.6 possessions per game. The uptempo Spartans have pushed that total to 74.9 possessions per game over their last five games.