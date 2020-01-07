Wofford looks to extend streak vs Samford

Wofford (9-6, 1-1) vs. Samford (8-8, 2-0)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Samford. Wofford has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Bulldogs. Samford’s last win in the series came on Jan. 8, 2017, a 91-89 win.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Josh Sharkey has averaged 18.8 points, 9.2 assists and four steals to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Robert Allen has complemented Sharkey and is maintaining an average of 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Storm Murphy, who is averaging 14.3 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. Sharkey has accounted for 26 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 61.

SIMILAR ASSIST RATIOS: Coincidentally, each of these teams has logged assists on exactly 41.8 percent of all field goals over its last three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Samford offense has averaged 75.9 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 13th nationally. Wofford has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 66.7 possessions per game (ranked 308th).