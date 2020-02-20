Wofford looks to end streak vs Furman

Wofford (16-12, 8-7) vs. Furman (22-6, 12-3)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks to extend Wofford’s conference losing streak to five games. Wofford’s last SoCon win came against the VMI Keydets 79-73 on Feb. 5. Furman lost 75-66 to East Tennessee State in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Lyons, Clay Mounce and Noah Gurley have combined to account for 58 percent of Furman’s scoring this season. For Wofford, Nathan Hoover, Chevez Goodwin and Trevor Stumpe have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 58 percent of all Terriers points over their last five.NATHAN IS A FORCE: Hoover has connected on 30.3 percent of the 234 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 49 over his last five games. He’s also converted 93.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 16-6 when scoring at least 61.

STREAK SCORING: Furman has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 67.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman is rated second among SoCon teams with an average of 77.1 points per game.