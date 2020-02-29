Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs Minnesota

Minnesota (13-14, 7-10) vs. Wisconsin (18-10, 11-6)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight conference win against Minnesota. Wisconsin’s last Big Ten loss came against the Minnesota Golden Gophers 70-52 on Feb. 5. Minnesota came up short in a 74-73 game at home to Maryland on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers has averaged 13.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and two blocks while D’Mitrik Trice has put up 10.3 points, four rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Golden Gophers, Daniel Oturu has averaged 20 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Marcus Carr has put up 15.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carr has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: Minnesota is 0-7 when it allows at least 72 points and 13-7 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 63.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-best rate in the country. The Minnesota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).