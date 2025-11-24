College Basketball
College Basketball
2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off: Schedule, Bracket, Scores, Teams
Published Nov. 24, 2025 11:04 a.m. ET
Thanksgiving week brings lots of reasons to be thankful, including extra college basketball. Check out the schedule and who is playing in the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off.
2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off Schedule
Monday, Nov. 24
- Palms Division Day 1: Bucknell vs. Bowling Green - 12 p.m. ET (PASSTHABALL)
- Palms Division Day 1: VMI vs. Buffalo - 2:30 p.m. ET (PASSTHABALL)
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Palms Division Day 2: VMI vs. Bowling Green - 11 a.m. ET (PASSTHABALL)
- Palms Division Day 2: Bucknell vs. Buffalo - 1:30 p.m. ET (PASSTHABALL)
Thursday, Nov. 27
Who is playing in the 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off?
The 2025 Fort Myers Tip-Off is split into two mini-tournaments: the Beach Division and the Palms Division. Check out the teams participating below.
Beach Division
Palms Division
What did you think of this story?
share
in this topic