Wichita State faces VCU

VCU (9-2) vs. Wichita State (9-1)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU and Wichita State both look to put winning streaks together . VCU beat College of Charleston by five on the road on Wednesday. Wichita State is coming off an 80-75 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: VCU has relied heavily on its seniors. Marcus Santos-Silva, Marcus Evans, De’Riante Jenkins, Issac Vann and Mike’L Simms have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 84 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE ERIK: Erik Stevenson has connected on 34.5 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wichita State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79.6 points while giving up 62.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Shockers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Wichita State has 54 assists on 90 field goals (60 percent) across its previous three outings while VCU has assists on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.2 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.