Washington St. meets Colorado in Pac-12 tourney

No. 11 seed Washington State (15-16, 6-12) vs. No. 6 seed Colorado (21-10, 11-8)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State is set to match up against Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 23, when the Buffaloes outshot Washington State 45.6 percent to 37.3 percent and hit 13 more free throws en route to a 22-point victory.

Article continues below ...

LEADING THE CHARGE: Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV has averaged 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists while Tyler Bey has put up 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds. For the Cougars, CJ Elleby has averaged 18 points and 7.8 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 13.3 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wright has directly created 46 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Washington State is 8-0 when it limits opponents to 61 or fewer points, and 7-16 when opposing teams exceed 61 points. Colorado is 18-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 3-10 whenever teams score more than 67 on the Buffaloes.

PERFECT WHEN: The Buffaloes are 18-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 3-10 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Cougars are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 61 points or fewer and 7-16 when opponents exceed 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colorado defense has allowed only 63.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Buffaloes 29th among Division I teams. The Washington State offense has averaged 69.5 points through 31 games (ranked 204th, nationally).