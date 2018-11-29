Warren lifts Cornell past Lafayette in overtime, 63-58

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Josh Warren knocked down a 3 in overtime to put Cornell in front for good, sparking the Big Red to a 63-58 win over Lafayette on Wednesday night.

Neither team led by more than three points after intermission until the Big Red put the game away in the closing minutes of overtime when Jack Gordon converted a layup off a missed Warren free throw.

Alex Petrie, who hit a 3 with :08 left in regulation to pull Lafayette even and force overtime, put the Leopards in front with a jumper to start the extra period.

Warren finished with a career-high 17 points and grabbed seven boards for Cornell (4-3). Matt Morgan contributed 12 points and scored on a layup and added two free throws in overtime to extend his streak of consecutive games in double figures to 58.

Justin Jaworski had 15 points to lead Lafayette (2-4).