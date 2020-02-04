W. Illinois looks to end streak vs Ft. Wayne

Western Illinois (5-15, 2-8) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne (10-14, 3-6)

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne looks to extend Western Illinois’s conference losing streak to six games. Western Illinois’ last Summit League win came against the Denver Pioneers 86-80 on Jan. 11. Purdue Fort Wayne lost 71-60 to North Dakota State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while Brian Patrick has put up 12.5 points and four rebounds. For the Leathernecks, Kobe Webster has averaged 15.8 points while Zion Young has put up 14.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Webster has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is 0-9 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 69.

COLD SPELL: Western Illinois has lost its last six road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 85.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois has committed a turnover on just 14.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Leathernecks have turned the ball over only 10.4 times per game this season and just 6.7 times per game over their last three games.