Vermont looks to extend streak vs Maine

Maine (6-16, 2-6) vs. Vermont (17-6, 7-1)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its 19th straight win in the head-to-head series over Maine. In its last 18 wins against the Black Bears, Vermont has won by an average of 20 points. Maine’s last win in the series came on Jan. 22, 2013, a 71-68 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have combined to account for 55 percent of Vermont’s scoring this season. For Maine, Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have scored 56 percent of the team’s points this season.

STEPPING IT UP: The Catamounts have scored 73.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.7 per game they put up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANDREW: Fleming has connected on 32.4 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: Maine is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Black Bears are 1-16 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 59.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Catamounts sixth among Division I teams. The Maine offense has averaged 60.7 points through 22 games (ranked 305th, nationally).