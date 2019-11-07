UTSA visits S. Illinois

UTSA (0-1) vs. Southern Illinois (1-0)

Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA goes up against Southern Illinois in an early season matchup. UTSA fell 85-67 at Oklahoma in its last outing. Southern Illinois is coming off a 76-48 win at home over Illinois Wesleyan in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Roadrunners gave up 75.3 points per game while scoring 69.2 per contest. Southern Illinois went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 70 points and allowing 68.6 per game in the process.