UTEP holds off late charge by Middle Tennessee for 67-66 win

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nigel Hawkins hit two free throws with 16 seconds left that allowed UTEP to hold off Middle Tennessee, 67-66 on Thursday night.

Reggie Scurry dunked to pull Middle Tennessee within two points, 63-61, with 3:25 left in the game, but the Blue Raiders went scoreless until JoVontae Millner hit a 3 with :09 remaining to cut the deficit to 67-64. Tyson Jackson tipped in an offensive rebound to get within one with a second left.

Bryson Williams paced UTEP (13-9, 4-5 Conference USA) with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Efe Odigie added 15 points and grabbed 10 boards.

Millner had 19 points off the bench to lead Middle Tennessee (5-17, 1-8). Antonio Green added 12 points and Tyson Jackson and C.J. Jones each added another 10 points.

UTEP hosts Alabama-Birmingham Saturday. Middle Tennessee travels to Texas-San Antonio.