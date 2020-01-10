USF faces tough test vs No. 21 Memphis

No. 21 Memphis (12-3, 1-1) vs. South Florida (8-8, 1-2)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Memphis presents a tough challenge for South Florida. South Florida has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Memphis fell 76-67 at Wichita State on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: South Florida’s Laquincy Rideau has averaged 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists while David Collins has put up 13.6 points and two steals. For the Tigers, Precious Achiuwa has averaged 15.1 points and 10.3 rebounds while D.J. Jeffries has put up 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Rideau has directly created 48 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Florida is 8-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 61 or fewer points, and 0-8 when opponents exceed 61 points. Memphis is 9-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 3-3 on the year when teams score any more than 64.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Memphis’s Alex Lomax has attempted seven 3-pointers and connected on 57.1 percent of them, and is 2 for 3 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 13th-highest rate in the country. The Memphis offense has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 318th among Division I teams).