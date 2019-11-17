USC Upstate goes up against Akron

South Carolina Upstate (1-3) vs. Akron (2-1)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron squares off against South Carolina Upstate in an early season matchup. South Carolina Upstate fell short in an 80-57 game at Virginia Tech on Wednesday. Akron is coming off a 57-47 home win over NC Central on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Xeyrius Williams has put up 18.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 blocks to lead the way for the Zips. Complementing Williams is Tyler Cheese, who is accounting for 16.7 points and five rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Everette Hammond, who is averaging 13 points.EFFICIENT EVERETTE: Hammond has connected on 17.6 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points, while allowing 75.7 per game.

STINGY STATE: South Carolina Upstate has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.7 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Big South teams.