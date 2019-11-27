UNO squares off against Eureka

Eureka vs. New Orleans (1-4)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Privateers are set to battle the Red Devils of Division III Eureka. New Orleans lost 79-71 at Hawaii in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bryson Robinson has averaged 14.8 points to lead the way for the Privateers. Troy Green has complemented Robinson and is averaging 13.6 points per game.BRYSON BEYOND THE ARC: Through five games, the Privateers’ Bryson Robinson has connected on 22.7 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Orleans went 2-7 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Privateers offense put up 67.7 points per contest in those nine games.