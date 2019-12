UNC-Asheville takes on SC St.

UNC-Asheville (4-3) vs. South Carolina State (3-5)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State plays host to UNC-Asheville in a non-conference matchup. UNC-Asheville fell 78-77 at Western Carolina in its last outing. South Carolina State is coming off an 80-68 home win against Presbyterian in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Damani Applewhite has averaged 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the charge for South Carolina State. Ian Kinard is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.8 points per game. UNC-Asheville has been led by Tajion Jones, who is averaging 15.9 points and four rebounds.TERRIFIC TAJION: Jones has connected on 40 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina State is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 67.

BEHIND THE ARC: South Carolina State’s Jahmari Etienne has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 9 for 27 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville offense has scored 82.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 21st among Division I teams. The South Carolina State defense has allowed 80 points per game to opponents (ranked 257th overall).