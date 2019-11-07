UNC-Asheville plays The Citadel

UNC-Asheville (0-1) vs. The Citadel (0-0)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel hosts UNC-Asheville in an early season matchup. UNC-Asheville fell 78-63 at Tennessee on Tuesday. The Citadel went 12-18 last year and finished eighth in the SoCon.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville went 0-12 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Bulldogs gave up 78.4 points per game while scoring 54.6 per outing. The Citadel went 5-3 in non-conference play, averaging 87.3 points and giving up 88.4 per game in the process.