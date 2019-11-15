UMES plays Morehead St.

Maryland Eastern Shore (0-3) vs. Morehead State (3-0)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland Eastern Shore plays Morehead State in an early season matchup. Morehead State beat Presbyterian by 22 points on Thursday, while Maryland Eastern Shore fell 85-55 at Longwood on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Da’Shawn Phillip and Bruce Guy have led the Hawks. Phillip has averaged 10.7 points and 2.7 steals while Guy has recorded nine points per game. The Eagles have been led by Jordan Walker and Justin Thomas, who have combined to score 24.7 points per outing.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 40 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Maryland Eastern Shore has scored 52 points per game and allowed 78.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State is ranked sixth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 44.8 percent. The Eagles have averaged 15.7 offensive boards per game.