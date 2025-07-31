The Basketball Tournament TBT 2025 Championship Recap: Aftershocks Top Eberlein Drive To Claim Title Published Aug. 3, 2025 6:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Basketball Tournament has officially crowned a new champion, with Aftershocks (Wichita State's alumni team) walking away with the $1 million winner-take-all prize on Sunday after defeating Eberlein Drive by double digits.

Here's a recap of Sunday night's TBT action!

Aftershocks 82, Eberlein Drive 67

Aftershocks was the first and last team to score on Sunday en route to winning the 2025 TBT title. It jumped out to a 12-point lead in the first quarter with ease, but Eberlein Drive fired back with a 12-0 run to knot things up at 18-all late in the frame. It was a one-point game, 21-20, heading into the second quarter, where Eberlein Drive took its first lead of the game. It was short-lived, however, as Aftershocks went on a 12-0 run of its own to get back in the driver's seat.

It was a back-and-forth battle to close out the first half. Aftershocks took a nine-point lead into the break, 46-37.

Eberlein Drive kept things close to start the second half but was never able to find a rhythm. It pulled within five points, 55-50, with roughly four minutes left in the third quarter but never truly threatened Aftershocks. Both teams combined for only 13 points in the fourth quarter before the Elam Ending — the tournament's alternate ending, in which the game clock is shut off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set. The first team to 82 would win it all.

After a hard-fought final frame, Marcus Keene sunk a free throw for Aftershocks to seal the win.

Keene’s game-winner marked his seventh during an Elam Ending, passing Jamil Wilson (six) for the most in TBT history. Keene, who was named TBT 2025 MVP, led all players with 22 points on 50% shooting.

What's more, he left the door open for a potential return to the tournament next year if Aftershocks participate again.

Junathaen Watson led Eberlein Drive with 14 points.

