UCSB plays host to Rice

Rice (3-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (1-1)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice visits UC Santa Barbara in an early season matchup. Rice took care of Northwestern State by six on Tuesday, while UC Santa Barbara is coming off of a 77-61 loss on Sunday to UCLA.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UC Santa Barbara’s Max Heidegger has averaged 20 points while Amadou Sow has put up 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. For the Owls, Trey Murphy III has averaged 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while Drew Peterson has put up 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.MIGHTY MURPHY III: Murphy has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

TIGHTENING UP: Rice’s offense has turned the ball over 16.8 times per game this season, but is averaging 13.3 turnovers over its last three games.