UCLA looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

UCLA (8-6, 1-0) vs. Washington State (9-5, 0-1)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. UCLA has won by an average of 18 points in its last five wins over the Cougars. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 3, 2016, an 85-78 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Washington State’s CJ Elleby, Jeff Pollard and Jervae Robinson have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.SOLID SMITH: Chris Smith has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: UCLA is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 8-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bruins have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Washington State has an assist on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) over its past three outings while UCLA has assists on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has committed a turnover on just 15 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.