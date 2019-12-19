UCF puts streak on line vs OU

Central Florida (9-2) vs. Oklahoma (7-3)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Florida looks for its seventh straight win of the season as it takes on Oklahoma. Central Florida is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak. Oklahoma lost 83-73 at Creighton on Tuesday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Central Florida has leaned on senior leadership this year while Oklahoma has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Knights, seniors Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring. On the other hand, freshmen Austin Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and De’Vion Harmon have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Oklahoma’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 29.5 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Central Florida’s DeJesus has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 45 percent of them, and is 2 for 5 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Oklahoma has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has turned the ball over on just 13.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Division I teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 9.8 times per game this season and just 7.7 times per game over their last three games.