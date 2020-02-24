Tulsa looks to extend streak vs Tulane

Tulane (12-15, 4-11) vs. Tulsa (18-9, 10-4)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Tulane. In its last six wins against the Green Wave, Tulsa has won by an average of 10 points. Tulane’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2017, an 81-69 victory.

Article continues below ...

SENIOR STUDS: Tulane’s Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Green Wave scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Teshaun Hightower has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Hurricane are 10-0 when they shoot at least 75 percent from the foul line and 8-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Green Wave are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 61 points or fewer and 6-15 whenever opponents exceed 61 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Green Wave have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has an assist on 25 of 56 field goals (44.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Tulane has assists on 32 of 66 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane as a team has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among AAC teams.