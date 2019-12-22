Tripp scores 21 to lead Pacific past Idaho St. 77-66

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jahlil Tripp had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Pacific won its seventh straight game, defeating Idaho State 77-66 on Saturday night.

Amari McCray had 15 points and four assists for Pacific (12-3). Daniss Jenkins added 12 points.

Chier Maker hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Bengals (3-6). Jared Stutzman added 13 points. Tarik Cool had six assists.

Pacific plays UC Irvine on the road next Saturday. Idaho State takes on Idaho at home next Saturday.

