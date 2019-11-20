Towson, Xavier meet in Charleston Classic

Xavier (4-0) vs. Towson (2-2)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier and Towson will meet in the Charleston Classic. Xavier won 59-56 against Missouri State on Friday, while Towson fell to Florida on Thursday, 66-60.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Towson’s Brian Fobbs has averaged 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while Allen Betrand has put up 12.8 points. For the Musketeers, Naji Marshall has averaged 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while Tyrique Jones has put up 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Marshall has connected on 14.3 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Musketeers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Towson has an assist on 36 of 89 field goals (40.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Xavier has assists on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent. The Tigers have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.