Towson, Tulane meet in Washington

Tulane (8-3) vs. Towson (5-6)

, Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane is set to face Towson in a postseason game at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington. Towson lost 66-54 to Liberty in its most recent game, while Tulane fell 62-61 against Akron in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 52 percent of Towson’s scoring this season. For Tulane, Teshaun Hightower, K.J. Lawson and Christion Thompson have scored 60 percent of the team’s points this season, including 72 percent of all Green Wave points over their last five.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Hightower has connected on 32.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they make seven or more 3-pointers and 0-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Green Wave are 6-0 when they score at least 68 points and 2-3 on the year when falling short of 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Green Wave have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Towson has 25 assists on 59 field goals (42.4 percent) over its past three contests while Tulane has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is rated first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game.