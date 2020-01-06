Toledo hopes to end skid vs Kent State

Toledo (8-6, 0-1) vs. Kent State (11-3, 1-0)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on Kent State. Toledo is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Kent State is coming off a 79-61 win over Bowling Green in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Rockets are led by Marreon Jackson and Luke Knapke. M. Jackson has averaged 16.5 points, four rebounds and 6.1 assists while Knapke has put up 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. The Golden Flashes have been led by Danny Pippen and Antonio Williams. Pippen has averaged 13.9 points, six rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Williams has put up 14 points per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: M. Jackson has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. M. Jackson has accounted for 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Toledo has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60 points and allowing 70.3 points during those contests. Kent State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 87.7 points while giving up 59.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rockets have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Golden Flashes. Kent State has an assist on 42 of 90 field goals (46.7 percent) over its past three contests while Toledo has assists on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Toledo has held opposing teams to 39 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAC teams. The Rockets have allowed 42.6 percent from the field over their four-game losing streak, however.