Thompson scores 15 to carry Tulane past Southern Miss 61-56

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Christion Thompson scored 15 points as Tulane held off Southern Miss 61-56 on Wednesday night.

Trailing by 12 points with 2:37 left, the Golden Eagles closed to 57-54 on Tyler Stevenson’s dunk with 16 seconds to go, but Teshaun Hightower and Thompson combined for four free throws for the win.

Hightower had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double for Tulane (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. K.J. Lawson added 11 points.

Stevenson had 10 points for the Golden Eagles (2-7), who have now lost four games in a row.

Tulane faces Saint Louis on Sunday. Southern Miss faces Southern Illinois at home on Saturday.