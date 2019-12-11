Thistlewood’s 3 lifts Colorado St. over S. Dakota St. 72-68

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nico Carvacho scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Adam Thistlewood’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left helped lift Colorado State to a 72-68 win over South Dakota State on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits led 68-67 on Matt Dentlinger’s layup with 53 seconds left before Thistlewood hit his wide-open 3.

Kris Martin had three steals and scored 12 points, including a dunk with 4 seconds to go that sealed the win for the Rams (7-5). Kendle Moore added 10 points and Thistlewood finished with seven points.

Douglas Wilson scored 15 points, Noah Freidel added 12 and Alex Arians had 10 for South Dakota State (6-6), which has lost three straight.

The Rams host Colorado and the Jackrabbits host Nebraska Kearney, both on Friday.