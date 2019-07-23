The Latest: DePaul disappointed by NCAA punishment

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the NCAA punishment of DePaul over a men’s basketball recruiting violation (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

DePaul has issued a statement saying the university is disappointed by the NCAA’s punishment over a men’s basketball recruiting violation.

Coach Dave Leitao has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season and the Big East program is on three years of probation.

The school says it self-reported the issue and called it an “isolated incident” that resulted “at most” in a limited recruiting advantage for a single athlete. DePaul also called Leitao “a man of character and integrity.”