The Citadel takes on Illinois

The Citadel (0-3) vs. Illinois (3-1)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois squares off against The Citadel in an early season matchup. The Citadel came up short in an 87-73 game to Campbell on Saturday. Illinois is coming off a 66-53 win over Hawaii on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois’ Andres Feliz has averaged 16 points and 8.8 rebounds while Kofi Cockburn has put up 14.3 points and 11.5 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Hayden Brown has averaged 19.7 points and five rebounds while Tyson Batiste has put up 11.3 points and 5.7 assists.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SECOND CHANCES: Illinois has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 42.1 percent this year. That rate is ranked sixth in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for The Citadel stands at just 23.5 percent (ranked 274th).