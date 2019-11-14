The Citadel squares off against Campbell

Campbell (2-1) vs. The Citadel (0-2)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and The Citadel look to bounce back from losses. Campbell fell 81-76 in overtime at UNC Wilmington in its last outing. The Citadel lost 95-86 to Georgia in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Citadel’s Hayden Brown has averaged 20.5 points and five rebounds while Fletcher Abee has put up 12.5 points. For the Fighting Camels, Cory Gensler has averaged 13 points and five rebounds while Ja’Cor Nelson has put up 9.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals.GIFTED GENSLER: Gensler has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Campbell offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-best rate in the nation. The The Citadel defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).