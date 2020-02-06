Temple seeks revenge on SMU

SMU (16-5, 6-3) vs. Temple (11-11, 3-7)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU goes for the season sweep over Temple after winning the previous matchup in Dallas. The teams last met on Jan. 18, when the Mustangs shot 42.9 percent from the field while holding Temple’s shooters to just 32.7 percent on the way to a 68-52 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Temple’s Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kendric Davis has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 68: Temple is 0-8 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 11-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. Temple has an assist on 42 of 68 field goals (61.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while SMU has assists on 44 of 70 field goals (62.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU is rated first among AAC teams with an average of 75.2 points per game.