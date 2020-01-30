TCU faces tough test vs No. 1 Baylor

TCU (13-7, 4-3) vs. No. 1 Baylor (18-1, 7-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor presents a tough challenge for TCU. TCU has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Baylor is coming off a 67-53 win at Iowa State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 37 percent of all Horned Frogs scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have allowed only 54.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 60.3 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DESMOND: Bane has connected on 44.1 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: TCU is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Horned Frogs are 7-7 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

TWO STREAKS: TCU has dropped its last three road games, scoring 59.7 points and allowing 80.7 points during those contests. Baylor has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 54.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 58.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears fifth among Division I teams. The TCU offense has averaged 69 points through 20 games (ranked 221st, nationally).