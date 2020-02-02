Strong finish helps Stephen F. Austin defeat Sam Houston St.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil scored 17 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Sam Houston State 81-76 on Saturday. Kevon Harris and Nathan Bain added 16 points each for the Lumberjacks.

Roti Ware had 11 points and six rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (19-3, 10-1 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game.

The game was tied at 36 at halftime, then Sam Houston State led through most of the second half until SFA tied it at 60 with 4:54 to go. Later, a 3-pointer by Charlie Daniels gave the Lumberjacks the lead for good, 66-63 with three minutes remaining. The 3-pointer began an 11-2 run that helped SFA hold on to first place, now two games ahead of Sam Houston State and idle Nicholls (8-3).

Kai Mitchell had 15 points for the Bearkats (15-7, 8-3), whose four-game win streak was broken. Zach Nutall added 11 points. Chad Bowie had 11 points.

Stephen F. Austin faces Nicholls at home on Wednesday. Sam Houston State plays at Incarnate Word on Wednesday.