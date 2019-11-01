Stony Brook gets 2019-20 campaign underway against Yale

Yale (0-0) vs. Stony Brook (0-0)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Yale Bulldogs. Yale went 22-8 last year and finished first in the Ivy League, while Stony Brook ended up 24-9 and finished second in the America East.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Yale went 9-4 against teams outside its conference, while Stony Brook went 11-4 in such games.