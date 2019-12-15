Stevenson helps Wichita State out-run Oklahoma, 80-75

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Wichita State to an 80-75 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

A late three-point basket by Tyson Etienne gave the Shockers the lead, 67-66, and the Shockers were able to hold on, limiting the Sooners to 37.3% shooting from the field.

Wichita State relied on the three-ball early, knocking down four shots from beyond the arc in the first ten minutes to open a 14-8 lead. Trading run-for-run, a 9-0 Sooner stretch gave Oklahoma the edge before a 6-0 answer handed the 20-15 lead back to Wichita State.

Article continues below ...

Though the Shockers limited leading scorer and Wichita State transfer Austin Reaves to four first-half points, the Sooners took a 37-33 lead into the locker room, fueled by a 15-point opening half by Kristian Doolittle.

Doolittle lead the way for the Sooners, finishing with 22 points on an 8-of-22 effort as De’Vion Harmon added 14 for Oklahoma.

The Sooners weathered a 12-0 run by Wichita State midway through the second half and cut the deficit to 75-72 with under a minute remaining but were unable to complete the comeback.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: Advancing to 9-1, the 11th-ranked defense of Wichita State contained the sharp shooting trio of Reaves, Manek and Doolittle, holding the Sooners to a 37.3% field goal percentage.

Oklahoma: A night marked by inconsistency on both ends of the court, long dry spouts by the Sooner offense allowed the Shockers to build insurmountable runs.

UP NEXT

Wichita State: The Shockers host VCU on Dec. 21 in the second contest of a six-game homestand.

Oklahoma: The Sooners end a six-game road stint as they take on Creighton in Omaha on Dec. 17.