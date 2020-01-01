St. Joe’s, Richmond start conference play

Saint Joseph’s (3-9, 0-0) vs. Richmond (10-3, 0-0)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s and Richmond meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with six wins and 12 losses.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Blake Francis, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod have collectively scored 54 percent percent of Richmond’s points this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Saint Joseph’s, Ryan Daly, Lorenzo Edwards and Myles Douglas have scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 77 percent of all Hawks points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Daly has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 71: Saint Joseph’s is 0-9 when its offense scores 71 points or fewer. Richmond is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 71 or fewer points. The Spiders have allowed 70 points per game over their last five.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Richmond is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Spiders are 3-3 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the country. The Saint Joseph’s defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 344th among Division I teams).