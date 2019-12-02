Sow, UCSB visit CSUB

UC Santa Barbara (4-3) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (4-5)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Amadou Sow and UC Santa Barbara will battle Taze Moore and Cal State Bakersfield. The sophomore Sow has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Moore, a senior, is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR SCORING: Cal State Bakersfield has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Moore, De’Monte Buckingham, Shawn Stith, Czar Perry and Cam Allen have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: JaQuori McLaughlin has made or assisted on 41 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. McLaughlin has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 67: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-5 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gauchos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Roadrunners. Cal State Bakersfield has an assist on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three contests while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 46 of 85 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.4 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.