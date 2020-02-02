Southern Utah holds off late Idaho State rally to win, 80-75

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Cameron Oluyitan hit five straight free throws and dunked in the final 34 seconds as Southern Utah held off a late rally from Idaho State to earn an 80-75 victory on Saturday night.

Idaho State trailed by 18 points with just over eight minutes to play. Tarik Cool scored seven points in the final 1:04 and pulled the Bengals with in three at 78-75 before Jakolby Long hit two free throws with a second left to set the final margin.

Oluyitan finished with 23 points to lead the Thunderbirds (13-8, 6-4 Big Sky). Harrison Butler scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Maizen Fausett added 10 points and seven boards.

Article continues below ...

Malik Porter finished with 21 points for Idaho State (6-14, 3-8). Cool finished with 14 points and five assists.

Southern Utah hosts Northern Colorado Thursday. Idaho State hosts Northern Arizona Thursday.