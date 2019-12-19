Southern Miss faces Tougaloo

Tougaloo vs. Southern Miss (3-9)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will be taking on the Bulldogs of NAIA school Tougaloo. Southern Miss lost 71-65 on the road to Texas Tech in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Leonard Harper-Baker has averaged 9.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Golden Eagles, while Gabe Watson has recorded 12.6 points per game.LEAPING FOR LEONARD: In 12 appearances this season, the Golden Eagles’ Leonard Harper-Baker has shot 52 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Miss went 5-4 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Golden Eagles put up 65.2 points per contest across those nine contests.