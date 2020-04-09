South Carolina guard Bolden leaving program for final season

<p> South Carolina guard Jair Bolden (52) defends Auburn guard J'Von McCormick (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett) </p>

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina guard Jair Bolden is leaving the men’s basketball program and will play his final season elsewhere.

The school confirmed Bolden’s departure. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound point guard from Brooklyn, New York will join his third school as a graduate transfer and be eligible to play immediately.

Bolden spent his first two seasons at George Washington, sitting out the 2018-19 season before playing in 31 of 32 games for South Carolina.

Bolden started the first 15 games for the Gamecocks and had 22 points in leading them to a 70-59 victory at defending national champion Virginia this past December.